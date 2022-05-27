Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dorian LPG updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 245.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 123,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

