DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DoubleDown Interactive to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% DoubleDown Interactive Competitors -37.87% -1,419.98% -5.84%

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors 781 3351 5054 106 2.48

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.29%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 76.45%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million $78.11 million 6.65 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors $895.99 million -$10.28 million 4.19

DoubleDown Interactive’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.