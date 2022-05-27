DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $493,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,051 shares of company stock worth $1,338,470. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DoubleVerify by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

