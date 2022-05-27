DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE:DV opened at $22.74 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.76.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,051 shares of company stock worth $1,338,470 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 46.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 619,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.