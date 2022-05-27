Douglas J. Pauls Sells 2,400 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ESNT traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,903. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,387,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,389,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.