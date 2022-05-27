Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $47,800.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00.
Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,039. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89.
DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
