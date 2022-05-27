DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,272.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.2707 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

