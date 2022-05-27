DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.26.

DSDVY stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

