Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the April 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 91,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 90,128 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
