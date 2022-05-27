Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $60.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

