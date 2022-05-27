Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

