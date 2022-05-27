DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Purchases $25,350.00 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DURECT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 930,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,632. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,102 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

