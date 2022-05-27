DWF Group (LON:DWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday.

Get DWF Group alerts:

LON:DWF opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £348.78 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.93. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.