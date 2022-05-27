DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 128.3% in May

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE KSM opened at $9.60 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
