DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Further, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. Stock outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting GBS segment revenues. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical issues. Also, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall performance.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

DXC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

