Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of DNG opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

