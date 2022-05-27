Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of DNG opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$122.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.50.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

