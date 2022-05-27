DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DynaResource stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.45.
DynaResource Company Profile (Get Rating)
