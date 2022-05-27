DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DynaResource stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

