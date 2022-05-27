Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $108.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $398.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $292.55 million, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

EGRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of EGRX opened at $46.94 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,018,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.