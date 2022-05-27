EastGroup Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 122.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

EGP traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $151.22 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

