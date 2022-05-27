easyJet’s (EZJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.44) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.26) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.92) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.27 ($8.79).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 528.20 ($6.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 534.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.30. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89).

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders acquired a total of 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

