Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

