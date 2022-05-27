Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
