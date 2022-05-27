Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 116.0% in May

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the April 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:EVN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 129,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

