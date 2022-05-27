Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 564,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 169,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.