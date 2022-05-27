Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 104.2% in May

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 21,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,714. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

