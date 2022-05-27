Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.38. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

