Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 188.3% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EGTYF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EGTYF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

