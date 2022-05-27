Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Eisai has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.