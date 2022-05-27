EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Short Interest Update

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $869,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.08. EKIMAS has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

About EKIMAS

EKIMAS Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It intends to identify, acquire, or merge with an operating company through an equity-based exchange transaction.

