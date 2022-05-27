EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Short Interest Update

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $869,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.08. EKIMAS has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
