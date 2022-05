Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Elevation Gold Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,845. Elevation Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

Get Elevation Gold Mining alerts:

About Elevation Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.