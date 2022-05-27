Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.44. 42,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,540. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $195.50 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.44 and its 200 day moving average is $269.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,505,309,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

