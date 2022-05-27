Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $317.44. 42,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $195.50 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.04. The company has a market cap of $301.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

