Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $303.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 47.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

