Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ERJ opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Embraer has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 806,256 shares during the last quarter.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

