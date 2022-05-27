Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ERJ opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 149.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 588,963 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 188.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 57.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

