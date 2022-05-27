Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,535,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 392,709 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

