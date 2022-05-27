Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.
In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $68.03.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
