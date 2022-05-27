Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($23.94) to €22.60 ($24.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

ELEZY opened at $11.17 on Friday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

