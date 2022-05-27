Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.98. The stock has a market cap of C$702.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.2883136 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.