EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

ENS stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

