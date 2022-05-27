EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
ENS stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
About EnerSys (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.