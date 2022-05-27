EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
EnerSys has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
EnerSys stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 60,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
