EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 60,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.