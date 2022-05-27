Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NETI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 3,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,511. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Eneti by 20.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eneti by 8,059.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.