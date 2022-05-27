Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW) Short Interest Update

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enjoy Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enjoy Technology were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.