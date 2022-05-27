Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Entergy reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entergy.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,825 shares of company stock worth $24,785,697. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Entergy by 105.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Entergy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 46.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Entergy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.74. Entergy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entergy (ETR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.