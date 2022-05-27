Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

