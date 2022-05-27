Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:EVC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 169,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,338. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $435.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 63,388 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at $700,262.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after acquiring an additional 858,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 597,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $2,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 327,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

