EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in EQT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $47.40 on Friday. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

