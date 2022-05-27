EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $48.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

EQT opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

