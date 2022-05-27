Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EQFN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Equitable Financial has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $13.40.
Equitable Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
