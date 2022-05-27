Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.96.

BNS stock opened at C$84.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$101.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.85.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

